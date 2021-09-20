75°
The SpaceX Inspiration4 crew, including Baton Rouge native, splashes down in Atlantic Ocean
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft returned to Earth with all four members of the Inspiration4 crew, including Baton Rouge native Hayley Arceneaux.
The spacecraft took off Wednesday from The Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Canaveral.
This was the first space mission to have a crew of "non-astronauts." The project was privately funded by billionaire Elon Musk.
