The Southern Jaguars go head to head with Alcorn State for the SWAC Championship
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars will face off against the Alcorn State Braves for the 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Title.
This is the Jaguars second consecutive appearance in the SWAC Championship Game.
Alcorn State will host the game at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, MS. Kickoff starts at 3 p.m.
Jaguar fans, today is the SWAC Championship game in Lorman, MS! Wish our guys luck. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU. #UnitedWeRE19N pic.twitter.com/yYwzXSINMe— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) December 7, 2019
