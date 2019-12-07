63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Southern Jaguars go head to head with Alcorn State for the SWAC Championship

2 hours 6 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, December 07 2019 Dec 7, 2019 December 07, 2019 12:16 PM December 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: SouthernU_BR

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars will face off against the Alcorn State Braves for the 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Title.

This is the Jaguars second consecutive appearance in the SWAC Championship Game. 

Alcorn State will host the game at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, MS. Kickoff starts at 3 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days