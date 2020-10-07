86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge prepares for Hurricane Delta landfall

Wednesday, October 07 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Salvation Army has begun preparations in response to Hurricane Delta's approach to the Louisiana coast.

Water, hot meals, clean up kits, and hygiene items are being prepared for distribution following the storm. Additional personnel and serving units are on standby in Texas ready to assist the Louisiana coast.

Anyone looking to help with relief efforts is asked to donate any of the items listed above to a Salvation Army location.

