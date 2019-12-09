The rush is on for LSU fans looking to buy playoff tickets

BATON ROUGE – After the SEC Championship win, the Tigers are now focused on their next challenge, facing #4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Fans are facing a challenge as well, getting a ticket to watch the game in Atlanta. They will have to be willing to spend.

“Anytime you have a bowl series game or some type of special event accommodations, like at Mardi Gras, they're going to be a little bit higher than the rest of the time of year,” said Amy Lytle, travel adviser with House of Travel. “And they're going to be harder to get.”

Lytle is offering fans two different travel packages. One costing $1,025 per person that includes upper level seats and two nights at the Marriott Marquis. The second deluxe package costs $1,380 for better seats and entry into tailgating parties, among other amenities.

“I think it means a lot for our community to have this opportunity because it's been so long since we've been able to go this far in the series,” Lytle said.

According to StubHub, one ticket, with a very good view, will cost upwards of $1,000. Other seats in the upper level are priced the lowest at $150. LSU has not announced how many tickets it's going to have for fans. A meeting was held to go over logistics Monday with decisions coming this week.

In terms of getting there, flights are drying up quickly.

“They are hard to get your hands on. We're talking less than three weeks now and prices are starting to go up,” Lytle said.

Delta has already sold out of their low-fare flights to Atlanta the day before and day of the Peach Bowl. All of this proves the rush is on. Fans are do not want to miss watching LSU compete in the playoff game.