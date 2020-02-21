The Ruby Slipper's Mardi Gras menu puts a carnival season twist on classic favorites

BATON ROUGE - With Carnival Season in full swing, The Ruby Slipper is celebrating this special time of year by serving up a few Mardi Gras specialties.

The Ruby Slipper's Lakeisha Britton stopped by WBRZ's 2une In to show viewers how to make their popular Jazzy Stuffed French Toast.

The restaurant's Mardi Gras menu includes a delicious Roast Beef PoBoy Benedict and a Mambo Mimosa to wash it down with.

The Ruby Slipper will be closed on Fat Tuesday, but any other day parade-goers can swing by 3535 Perkins Road to check out the restaurant's unique Mardi Gras menu.

Click here to access The Ruby Slipper's website.

