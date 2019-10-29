66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Red Stick Farmer's Market celebrates its' 23rd anniversary, Nov. 2

Tuesday, October 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Red Stick Farmer's Market

BATON ROUGE - The Red Stick Farmer's Market is observing its 23rd anniversary with live music and food on Saturday, Nov. 2.

In the late nineties, a non-profit called The Big River Economic & Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) collaborated with a collection of farmers to ensure capital city residents had regular access to fresh produce. This was the start of the Red Stick Farmer's Market, and over two decades later the market is still going strong. 

On Saturday, its anniversary celebration will be open to the public with live music for shoppers to enjoy as they peruse a variety of locally-grown fruits and vegetables. 

For more information on the Red Stick Farmer's Market and its events, click here.   

