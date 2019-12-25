68°
The Queen of England delivers annual Christmas address
ENGLAND, LONDON - The Queen of England honored one of her most treasured traditions by addressing the nation with her annual Christmas address.
In her speech, the 93-year-old monarch spoke about the birth of her eighth grandchild, the growing environmental movement, and the end of the decade.
Click below to watch the Queen's speech as she delivers it from the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.
In her annual Christmas message, the Queen said newer generations face different problems to those hers did in their youth, but said they have been fought with "a similar sense of purpose".— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 25, 2019
Watch the speech in full, and read more about it here: https://t.co/nV9AAcfUo9 pic.twitter.com/fDK9dcGtVO
