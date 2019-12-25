63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Queen of England delivers annual Christmas address

7 hours 42 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 December 25, 2019 12:58 PM December 25, 2019 in News
Source: Sky News
By: Paula Jones
Queen Elizabeth II

ENGLAND, LONDON - The Queen of England honored one of her most treasured traditions by addressing the nation with her annual Christmas address. 

In her speech, the 93-year-old monarch spoke about the birth of her eighth grandchild, the growing environmental movement, and the end of the decade. 

Click below to watch the Queen's speech as she delivers it from the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days