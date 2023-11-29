48°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Holy Family School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at Holy Family School.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police