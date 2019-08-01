75°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Dorseyville Elementary School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 4 class at Dorseyville Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Car Seat Law
-
Search warrant shows deputies wanted to look for drugs before shooting, killing...
-
Garden District residents looking for answers after continuous flooding
-
Park Elementary gets state-of-the-art makeover ahead of new school year
-
Dozens of Louisiana National Guardsmen deployed for year-long tour in Iraq