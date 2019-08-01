75°
The Pledge of Allegiance: Dorseyville Elementary School

3 years 2 months 5 days ago Wednesday, May 25 2016 May 25, 2016 May 25, 2016 11:00 PM May 25, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 4 class at Dorseyville Elementary School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.

