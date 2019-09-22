72°
The Pledge of Allegiance: BREC's Anna T. Jordan & Howell Place Summer Camp

4 years 2 months 6 days ago Thursday, July 16 2015 Jul 16, 2015 July 16, 2015 12:26 PM July 16, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 7-12 Year Olds at BREC's Anna T. Jordan & Howell Place Summer Camp..

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's summer camp is featured.

