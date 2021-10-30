60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Bains Lower Elementary School

6 years 2 days 14 hours ago Wednesday, October 28 2015 Oct 28, 2015 October 28, 2015 9:17 AM October 28, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st Grade at Bains Lower Elementary School.

Trending News

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days