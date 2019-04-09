81°
The Pledge of Allegiance: Audubon Elementary

Wednesday, March 25 2015
Source: WBRZ
By: Helen Butts

BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 5th grade at Audubon Elementary.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.

