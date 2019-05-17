78°
The Pledge of Allegiance: A.C. Lewis YMCA

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Friday, June 05 2015 Jun 5, 2015 June 05, 2015 8:50 AM June 05, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Helen Butts

BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 7-10 Year Old Boys at A.C. Lewis YMCA Summer Camp.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's summer camp is featured.

