The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and last Full Moon of Fall

On November 30, which is also Cyber Monday, we will have the last full moon of the fall season - also known as November's Beaver Moon.



At the same time as the full moon, there will be a penumbral eclipse, that most of North America will be able to see.



A penumbral eclipse creates a dark shading on the Moon's face because the Moon only passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.



Four-fifths of the moon will be immersed in Earth's faint penumbral shadow. This will create a noticeable shading effect over the Moon's upper limb around 4:42 AM Eastern Time, 3:32 AM Central Time on November 30th.



The penumbral eclipse will begin around 1:29 AM CST, ending around 5:55 AM CST.



