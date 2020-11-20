65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and last Full Moon of Fall

Friday, November 20 2020
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

On November 30, which is also Cyber Monday, we will have the last full moon of the fall season - also known as November's Beaver Moon.

At the same time as the full moon, there will be a penumbral eclipse, that most of North America will be able to see.

A penumbral eclipse creates a dark shading on the Moon's face because the Moon only passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

Four-fifths of the moon will be immersed in Earth's faint penumbral shadow. This will create a noticeable shading effect over the Moon's upper limb around 4:42 AM Eastern Time, 3:32 AM Central Time on November 30th.

The penumbral eclipse will begin around 1:29 AM CST, ending around 5:55 AM CST.

