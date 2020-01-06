The Pennington mansion is back on the market

BATON ROUGE - One of the most expensive homes in Baton Rouge is up for sale once again.

The Pennington mansion located at 11001 Highland Road is for sale with a hefty price tag of $14 million attached to it. You can view the house by clicking here.

The estate was built in 2006 by architect Paula Pennington de la Bretonne. The manor is owned by Dr. Andre Bruni and his wife, Dr. Jessica Bruni, who bought the house in 2015. They purchased the house for $6 million, which was originally listed for $18 million.

With the house having five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a home theater, gym, cabana, saltwater pool and man-made lake,and live oak trees surrounding the house the couple thinks the listing price is a fair number.