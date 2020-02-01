59°
The LSU Tigers take down Ole Miss in Saturday hoops showdown
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers basketball team went up against Ole Miss on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU defeated Ole Miss scoring 73-63.
Ten straight wins for the Tigers!#BootUp ?? pic.twitter.com/ww8LCnY4q6— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 1, 2020
Got The Bucket ??— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 1, 2020
LSU leads by 21! pic.twitter.com/8W2N8cd8Xk
.@JavonteSmart bringing out the old-school tricks ?? pic.twitter.com/IESLdy4nTf— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 1, 2020
In His Zone pic.twitter.com/qHOmIBy2mJ— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 1, 2020