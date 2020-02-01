The LSU Tigers take down Ole Miss in Saturday hoops showdown

Photo Credit: LSU Basketball Twitter

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers basketball team went up against Ole Miss on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU defeated Ole Miss scoring 73-63.

Got The Bucket ??



LSU leads by 21! pic.twitter.com/8W2N8cd8Xk — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 1, 2020