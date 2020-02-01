59°
The LSU Tigers take down Ole Miss in Saturday hoops showdown

Saturday, February 01 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo Credit: LSU Basketball Twitter

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers basketball team went up against Ole Miss on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

LSU defeated Ole Miss scoring 73-63.

