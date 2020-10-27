THE LATEST: Zeta weakens to a Tropical Storm over the Yucatan

The Baton Rouge area will get swiped by the western side of Hurricane Beta. Relative to the problems created by Delta a few weeks ago, Zeta looks like more of an annoyance.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The morning hours will start dry today. Tropical moisture is moving in and will spark up showers and storms this afternoon. They may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the 80s this, and with some thick cloud cover, temperatures will stay warm overnight too. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight. The showers and storms will continue to be on and off all night.

THE TROPICS

As of 4am Tuesday, Zeta was downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving northwest at 10-15mph. After making a first landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta will emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico and regain strength as a category one hurricane. Some slight weakening is possible on a rapid approach to the Gulf Coast Wednesday. A much-anticipated cold front will curve the storm to the prior to landfall. Zeta is expected to come inland across extreme southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast.





A HURRICANE WATCH has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James and Tangipahoa Parishes. TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for St. Helena and St. Mary Parishes as well as Pike County.

For the Baton Rouge Metro Area, impacts from Zeta will present in the form of showers and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through early Thursday. Rainfall totals are expected to be manageable with 1-3 inches across most of the area and 3 inches or more along and east of I-55. We always caution that a small location could receive higher amounts leading to street and poor drainage flooding issues. Gusty winds of 40-50mph and coastal flooding of 2-4 feet will be a possibility south and east of Baton Rouge as Zeta passes by on Wednesday afternoon and night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Conditions will quickly improve on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Cooler and drier conditions await and should carry right into Halloween weekend!

