THE LATEST: Zeta racing to a Louisiana landfall Wednesday afternoon

The Baton Rouge area will get swiped by the western side of Zeta. Relative to the problems created by Delta a few weeks ago, Zeta looks like more of an annoyance.

THE TROPICS

As of 10pm Tuesday, Tropical Storm Zeta was 390 miles south-southwest of the Mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and a movement to the northwest at 15mph. After making a first landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta is now moving across the southern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to regain hurricane strength on a rapid approach to the Gulf Coast. A much-anticipated cold front will curve the storm to the northeast prior to landfall late Wednesday afternoon. Zeta is expected to come inland across extreme southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast and quickly pull away from the area by midnight Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: Due to thickening cloud cover and tropical moisture from Zeta surging northward, temperatures will stay in the mid 70s overnight. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will be possible. For the Baton Rouge Metro Area, Wednesday will be breezy with periods of rain. Rainfall totals are expected to be manageable with 1-2 inches across most of the area and 3 inches or more along and east of I-55. We always caution that a small location could receive higher amounts leading to street and poor drainage flooding issues. Gusty winds of 40-50mph and coastal flooding of 2-4 feet will be a possibility, mainly south and east of Baton Rouge, as Zeta passes by on Wednesday afternoon and night. Some spotty tree damage and power outages are possible but will not be nearly as widespread as what occurred with Delta a few weeks ago.

A HURRICANE WARNING has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James and Tangipahoa Parishes. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING has been issued for St. Helena and St. Mary Parishes as well as Pike County.





LOOKING AHEAD

Conditions will quickly improve on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Cooler and drier conditions await and should carry right into Halloween weekend! Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for updates with each advisory.

