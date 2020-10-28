THE LATEST: Zeta makes landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana

The Baton Rouge area will get swiped by the western side of Zeta. Relative to the problems created by Delta a few weeks ago, Zeta looks like more of an annoyance.

#BREAKING: Hurricane Zeta is making landfall near Cocordrie, Louisiana as a category two storm. Nasty couple of hours ahead in extreme, southeast Louisiana , including New Orleans. We still expect minimal consequence to the Baton Rouge area. pic.twitter.com/ASShkCu3DR — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) October 28, 2020

THE TROPICS

As of 4pm Wednesday, Hurricane Zeta had made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and a movement to the north-northeast at 25mph. A much-anticipated cold front will hold the storm just east of Baton Rouge but the hurricane will cause significant problems for New Orleans, the north shore and Coastal Mississippi. Zeta will quickly pull away from the area by midnight Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: For the Baton Rouge Metro Area, this evening will be breezy with periods of rain. Rainfall totals are expected to be manageable with 1-2 inches across most of the area and 3 inches or more along and east of I-55. We always caution that a small location could receive higher amounts leading to street and poor drainage flooding issues. Gusty winds of 40-50mph and coastal flooding of 3-5 feet will be a possibility, mainly south and east of Baton Rouge, as Zeta passes. Some spotty tree damage and power outages are possible but will not be nearly as widespread as what occurred with Delta a few weeks ago. This storm is moving fast and will be clearing out after midnight. A cold front will come in right behind it and leave us with temperatures in the 50s by dawn Thursday.

A HURRICANE WARNING has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James and Tangipahoa Parishes. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING has been issued for St. Helena and St. Mary Parishes as well as Pike County.









LOOKING AHEAD

A whole new season begins on Thursday, figuratively speaking. A northwest breeze will make for a cool if not chilly afternoon and high temperatures will stop in the upper 60s despite plenty of sunshine. The fall feel will hand around for a while. Lows could dip into the 40s Thursday and Friday night. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend. A reinforcing cold front could bring some clouds Sunday and then restore sunshine and maintain below average temperatures well into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Oh, and remember to set clocks back one hour Saturday night!

