THE LATEST: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to make first landfall on the Yucatan late Monday

Mild Monday weather conditions, tropical impacts start tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: All eye are on the tropics, but today will be a nice day! Your Monday will bring you partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s. The humidity will be manageable, and lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.

Up next: Tropical moisture from Zeta will make its way here by Tuesday afternoon. Widespread showers and storms will move over our area and continue to be on and off through Thursday morning. The path and timing of Zeta will build the forecast for the next few days. Right now, the preliminary rain totals are manageable with the highest totals east of the WBRZ viewing area. Scroll down for more on Zeta. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

As of 7 am Monday, Tropical Storm Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph. Zeta is forecast to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before making an initial landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. Then, Zeta will enter the Gulf of Mexico and move northwest.

There is high confidence in the intensity forecast with this storm. Zeta will likely be a category 1 hurricane or a tropical storm upon landfall on the Gulf Coast. A much-anticipated cold front will curve the forecast track to the northeast on Wednesday. The local impacts are highly dependent on when it curves, how much it curves, and how fast it curves. It is too early to know exactly how the storm will interact with the cold front. It's all about timing.

WITH THE CURRENT FORECAST

The impacts from Zeta will present in the form of showers and storms beginning Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds and coastal flooding will be a possibility as the system nears the Gulf Coast. No matter how the forecast details change in the next few days, tropical conditions will clear up on Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for updates with each advisory.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.