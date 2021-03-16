THE LATEST: Severe weather risk upgraded for parts of the viewing area on Wednesday

Warm and muggy conditions will persist through Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through that time and severe weather is possible on Wednesday just before that cold front passes.

Tuesday: Today, mostly cloudy skies will continue with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms as a warm front develops north of the area. Although severe weather is not anticipated, brief downpours are possible. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s, especially where a few glimpses of sunshine occur.

Wednesday: A frontal system will move across the WBRZ Weather forecast area Wednesday afternoon and evening with rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong. A warm air mass will become increasingly supportive of thunderstorms through the day on Wednesday. While skies will be mostly cloudy, some sunshine is possible early which will help to destabilize the atmosphere. Expect temperatures to top out around 80 degrees. It will feel humid and that moisture will provide more fuel for thunderstorms to develop. Especially after lunchtime, when peak daytime warming hits, showers and thunderstorms will pop and could quickly turn strong. A cold front will approach the area into the evening hours and the threat for severe weather will be maximized in this period when our area is just ahead of the front between 12pm and 9pm. Once the cold front passes east, and winds shift northwesterly, the threat will end.

Area Outlooks:

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern part forecast area in a 3/5 "enhanced risk" for severe weather including all areas north of Baton Rouge and Hammond. From Baton Rouge and south a 2/5 “slight risk” for severe weather remains in place. This means a few severe storms are possible within the risk area. An isolated intense thunderstorm is possible. Not everyone will experience severe weather, but should prepare just the same.

Wednesday marks the first "severe weather outlook" for the @WBRZweather Forecast Area since New Year's Eve. A reminder about timelines and actions associated with all of those lovely NOAA products we receive ahead of threatening weather. Our forecast --> https://t.co/8CrnBYQQfx pic.twitter.com/BA2XHrY1Xx — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) March 15, 2021

Estimated Timeline:

Begin: Wednesday morning

Peak: afternoon and evening

End: Wednesday night

Severe Weather Threats:

Damaging wind – gusts over 58mph

Hail – 1 to 2 inches in diameter

Isolated tornadoes – isolated but possible along it too

Downpours – particularly heavy storms could produce a lot of rain in a short time.

Actions to Take Now:

Think about where you will be on Wednesday and identify a structure that is central, low and away from windows. That is where you should go if a tornado warning is issued. Mobile Home residents should find a nearby brick and mortar home of a family member or friend as it is recommended you prioritize the near term weather threat over social distancing. Go there as soon as a watch is issued, as you should still have plenty of time. Please have access to alerts through Wednesday evening. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates. There will be a constant stream of updates and alerts on wbrz.com as well as WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

Up Next: The week will end on a tranquil note. Not only will the cold front sweep away rain, but it will also usher in drier and cooler conditions. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Similar weather will carry into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.