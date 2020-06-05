The latest on Cristobal and local impacts

All eyes continue to be on Cristobal. As of Friday Morning, Cristobal was still a tropical depression producing wind speeds around 35 mph. Cristobal will likely stay over the Yucatan through out the day today – continuing a weakening trend of the system. By late tonight or early tomorrow morning, Cristobal should re-emerge over the southern Gulf and begin to re-strengthen. Although we are anticipating Cristobal to re-strengthen into a tropical storm, further intensification is not likely. While Gulf waters are warmer than average for the time of year, the Gulf of Mexico does not currently have deep, warm water so it is unlikely Cristobal will have the fuel source to intensify rapidly. Cristobal will also have to interact with dry air to the west and wind shear over the central Gulf. These are not going to work in the systems favor in terms of strengthening.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on the table. One thing the National Hurricane Center has noted - some of the worst impacts regarding heavy rainfall may actually be well to the east of the center of circulation. That is a trend to watch as we get closer to Sunday.

Potential Local Impacts:

HEAVY RAINFALL

GUSTY WINDS 30 - 40 MPH

ISOLATED, BRIEF TORNADOES

What to prepare for:

Louisiana continues to look like the target for a landfall on Sunday. For those with coastal property, now would be a good time to take precaution for elevated tides and wind. Through Tuesday morning, 2-6 inches of rain will be possible, but as we have seen repeatedly on the Gulf Coast, there tends to be a small spot or two with much higher amounts. For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed the entire area in a FLOOD WATCH until early next week. Gusty winds will be likely across southeast Louisiana.

Timeline:

Saturday Afternoon/Evening: Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday: Heavy rain bands with gusty winds.

Sunday Night: Worst impacts. Heavy rain and gusty winds.

Monday: Worst impacts. Heavy rain and gusty winds.

Today's Forecast:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90. Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with lows around 73.

