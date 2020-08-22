THE LATEST: Marco aims for Louisiana, Laura future still uncertain

As of 10 PM Saturday, with 65 mph winds, Tropical Storm Marco was 470 miles southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River, moving north northwest at 13 mph. Marco is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane with 75mph winds in southeast Louisiana on Monday afternoon. Rapid weakening is expected once the storm comes inland. A summary of bulletins and expected impacts follows.

A HURRICANE WATCH has been issued for parts of southeast Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of metro Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. A watch is issued when tropical storm/hurricane force winds are likely in the next 48 hours. This is all ahead of what is expected to become Hurricane Marco. A STORM SURGE WATCH has been issued from Sabine Pass eastward to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay. 2 - 4 feet of water is expected in Lake Maurepas, Lake Pontchartrain and in the Grand Isle area west through St. Mary Parish. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Assumption Parish. 2-5 inches of rain is expected from Assumption Parish to points south and east. Farther north and west 1-3 inches of rain is expected.

Watch live, late-breaking updates and all WBRZ newscasts online here

As of 10 PM Saturday, with 50mph winds, Tropical Storm Laura just southeast of the Dominican Republic, moving west-northwest at 16 mph. As Laura continues west-northwest over the next few days it will interact with Cuba, perhaps limiting significant strengthening. However, Laura will emerge in the eastern Gulf of Mexico to highly favorable conditions for strengthening early next week. While the forecast of the system has also undergone a number of changes over the last few days, Laura is currently expected to make landfall in south Louisiana as a category one hurricane. Just a day or two after Marco, the area could experience another, possibly more intense round of storm surge, rain and wind.

It is a good idea to use quiet weather on Sunday to finalized any necessary storm preparations as conditions will go downhill on Sunday night and possibly not improve much until after BOTH storms pass. Tie down loose objects or move them into a secure building and double check your supply kit in the event of power outages. We have some suggestions for you, HERE.

*Remember, please be responsible in consuming and sharing information on social media during hurricane season!*

The Next 24 Hours: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 70s. Though calm into Sunday, deep tropical moisture will begin to surge over the forecast area ahead of Marco. After high temperatures in the low 90s, a few showers and thunderstorms could pop although these will not be directly related to the tropical system. By and large, weather should be cooperative for finalizing preparations ahead of an active week of tropical weather.





After That: Into Monday, rainfall from Marco will begin to overspread the region from south to north. Hurricane force winds (74mph+) will arrive along the Louisiana coast around daybreak and then advance inland. Since the storm will weaken due to interaction with land, tropical storm force winds (39mph+) will reach the Baton Rouge area around midday. Widespread rain will continue for most of the day, heavy at times. Pockets of street and poor drainage flooding are expected but relatively dry river basins should be able to tolerate the runoff from Marco. Rain and wind may continue into Tuesday but should begin to taper a give way to a lull before the region experience impacts from Laura. Given the tremendous change that has been ongoing with these systems, confidence remains low in what will occur in our region due to Laura. At this time though, it appears Laura could also make a landfall in south Louisiana and deliver more rain and strong wind to the area Wednesday and Thursday. A second soak just hours after Marco could aggravate rivers. Additionally, please remember that brief tornadoes are common when tropical systems make landfall, especially on their eastern sides.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather