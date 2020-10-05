THE LATEST: Local forecast calm for now, Watching Delta and Gamma

Though all eyes are on the tropics, there are still a few days of pleasant weather in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Sunshine is the weather story today. Temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s overnight.

Up next: Tomorrow will be warmer a bit warmer than today. Some coastal shower activity is possible on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Tuesday heating into the upper 80s by Thursday. Overnight lows will slowly warm up too into the mid-60s by late week. Rain will return to the forecast on Thursday. After that, our forecast is dependent on the behavior of the tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, rainy conditions are expected on Friday through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

TROPICAL STORM DELTA: (See forecast cone here.) As of 7 am Monday, Tropical Storm Delta was located about 270 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. It had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph. The current forecast also shows that this system may strengthen into a category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coastline.

Forecast models are actually in fairly good agreement on where T.S. Delta tracks, as of now. We will have to watch the model trends closely over the next several days. The forecast margin of error is between 160 - 200 miles 4 to 5 days out, so it is too early to specify local impacts since they will be dependent on where the system makes a landfall. In an effort to be prepared for the worst, coastal communities should prepare for hurricane conditions to arrive late on Thursday. Expect changes in the forecast and all should continue to check back for the newest details.

TROPICAL STORM GAMMA: Tropical Storm Gamma is moving at 2mph south-southwest in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It currently has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and is forecast to stay in the southern Gulf for the rest of the week. Over the weekend it may make a turn to the north as a tropical depression. It is much to early to know potential local impacts from this storm. The immediate focus is on T.S. Delta.

