THE LATEST: Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Metro Baton Rouge

A HURRICANE WATCH has been issued for parts of SE Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of metro Baton Rouge and SW Mississippi. A watch is issued when tropical storm/hurricane force winds are likely in the next 48 hours. This is all ahead of what is expected to become Hurricane Marco. A STORM SURGE WATCH has been issued from Sabine Pass eastward to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay. 2 - 4 feet of water is expected in Lake Maurepas, Lake Pontchartrain and in the Grand Isle area west through St. Mary Parish. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Assumption Parish. 2-5 inches of rain is expected from Assumption Parish to points south and east. Farther north and west 1-3 inches of rain is expected.

Watch live, late-breaking updates and all WBRZ newscasts online here

The Tropics: As of 4 PM Saturday, with 65 mph winds, Tropical Storm Marco was 50 miles west of the western tip of Cuba, moving north northwest at 13 mph toward the Gulf of Mexico. The new track takes Marco into southeast Louisiana as a hurricane with 75 mph winds on Monday afternoon.

As of 4 PM Saturday, with 50mph winds, Tropical Storm Laura 100 miles west of Ponce Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, is moving west at 18 mph. What was originally a clear-cut path with few obstacles to strengthening has changed dramatically. As Laura continues west-northwest over the next few days it will interact with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, perhaps limiting significant strengthening. If Laura survives these interactions, it will emerge into favorable conditions for strengthening in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week, with another south Louisiana landfall expected on Wednesday afternoon.

*Remember, please be responsible in consuming and sharing information on social media during hurricane season!*

The Next 24 Hours: Dry air overhead on Saturday will maintain partly sunny skies with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overall, the first half of the weekend looks pleasant. It will be a similar case into Sunday, with a few more spotty showers or storms in the forecast, but overall the weekend has no major weather concerns.

After That: Late Sunday, moisture related to Tropical Storm Marco will begin to surge into the region. Heavy rainfall, along with Tropical Storm and Hurricane Force winds are expected across south Louisiana Monday afternoon. Beyond this, the forecast is highly sensitive and subject to change based on what occurs with Tropical Storm Laura. While the details have been changing each day, at this time, it appears Laura could deliver some rain and strong wind to the area on Wednesday and Thursday. For next week, remember that any downpours could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. Local rivers are running rather low so will be able to tolerate a fair amount of runoff. Common with tropical systems that interact with land, there could be a few brief tornadoes.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather