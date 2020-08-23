THE LATEST: Hurricane Marco aims for Louisiana, Laura future still uncertain

HURRICANE MARCO As of 11 AM Sunday, with 75 mph winds, Hurricane Marco was about 400 miles southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River, moving north northwest at 14 mph. Marco is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane with 75mph winds in southeast Louisiana on Monday midday. Rapid weakening is expected once the storm comes inland. A summary of bulletins and expected impacts follows. A HURRICANE WARNING has been issued for Assumption Parish and around the title lakes. A HURRICANE WATCH has been issued for parts of southeast Louisiana, including St. Mary Parish. A watch is issued when tropical storm/hurricane force winds are likely in the next 48 hours. This is all ahead of what is expected to become Hurricane Marco. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING Has been issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, and Tangipahoa, St. James, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana parishes. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all remaining parts of the viewing area. A watch is issued when tropical storm/hurricane force winds are likely in the next 48 hours. This is all ahead of what is expected to become Hurricane Marco. A STORM SURGE WARNING has been issued from Sabine Pass eastward to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay. 3 - 5 feet of water is expected in Lake Maurepas, Lake Pontchartrain and in the Grand Isle area west through St. Mary Parish. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Assumption and St.James Parish. 2-5 inches of rain is expected from Assumption Parish to points south and east. Farther north and west 1-3 inches of rain is expected. METRO BATON ROUGE IMPACTS: Periods of heavy rain, with the potential for 1" to 3" - higher totals east and along the immediate coast.

Gusty winds: Sustained 20 - 30 mph, 40+ mph gusts possible.

Spin up tornadoes can't be entirely ruled out, especially east of Baton Rouge. BEST ESTIMATED TIMELINE: Early Morning: Rain bands moving in.

Afternoon - Evening: Likely greatest impacts. Periods of heavy rain, occasional gusty winds.

Overnight: Rain lessens, breezy at times.

LAURA

As of 10 AM Sunday, with 50mph winds, Tropical Storm Laura just southeast of the Dominican Republic, moving west-northwest at 21 mph. As Laura continues west-northwest over the next few days it will interact with Cuba, perhaps limiting significant strengthening. However, Laura will emerge in the eastern Gulf of Mexico to highly favorable conditions for strengthening early next week. While the forecast of the system has also undergone a number of changes over the last few days, Laura is currently expected to make landfall in south Louisiana as a category two hurricane. Just a day or two after Marco, the area could experience another, possibly more intense round of storm surge, rain and wind.

It is a good idea to use quiet weather on Sunday to finalized any necessary storm preparations as conditions will go downhill on Sunday night and possibly not improve much until after BOTH storms pass. Tie down loose objects or move them into a secure building and double check your supply kit in the event of power outages. We have some suggestions for you, HERE.

Today and Tonight: Though calm into Sunday, deep tropical moisture will begin to surge over the forecast area ahead of Marco. After high temperatures in the low 90s, a few showers and thunderstorms could pop although these will not be directly related to the tropical system. By and large, weather should be cooperative for finalizing preparations ahead of an active week of tropical weather.

