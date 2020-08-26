THE LATEST: Hurricane Laura now category 4

As of Wednesday at 1pm, Hurricane Laura was a category 4 storm with winds near 140mph. With favorable conditions for intensification, Laura is now forecast to have maximum wind speeds near 145mph. The current National Hurricane Center forecast places a landfall near the Louisiana and Texas border. There is a chance of downpours and isolated tornadoes across the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, and even tropical storm force winds (39mph+ for at least one minute) are possible along and west of the Mississippi River.

Air Force Aircraft reports #Laura has become an extremely dangerous category four hurricane. Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the northwest gulf coast tonight. There is little time left to protect life and property. https://t.co/RcTJztYh91 — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) August 26, 2020

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area. Tropical rainbands will be able to produce heavy downpours and isolated flooding. Use caution on the roads and never drive over water-covered streets. The watch is active through Thursday evening.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS are posted for Pointe Coupee, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, St. Mary and Assumption Parishes. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

STORM SURGE WARNINGS are posted for the Louisiana Coast from the Texas border to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Surge could reach 9 to 13 feet from Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay, 6 to 9 feet from Morgan City east to the Mouth of the Mississippi River and 2 to 4 feet in Lakes Borgne, Maurepas and Pontchartrain.

The Next 24 Hours: Wednesday, some sun will be around early allowing high temperatures into the upper 80s. Most of the day could end up dry. As Hurricane Laura nears landfall, showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase late especially south and west of Baton Rouge. Showers and storms today will be able to produce flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Have a way to receive warning information in the event a flash flood or tornado occurs in your area. You can get warnings from out app on your Apple or Android device. (Click links to download.)

After That: Once Laura is inland and northwest of the local area, the weather will become more unsettled. On Thursday, expect tropical rain bands with the possibility of isolated tornadoes and storm surge in coastal areas (see above for the forecast water inundation). While confidence is increasing in a landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border, any shift of a few miles--especially east--could have a dramatic effect on the weather we experience in the Baton Rouge area. Weather should transition back to a typical August pattern over the weekend.

