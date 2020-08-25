THE LATEST: Hurricane Laura forecast to be Category 3 at landfall

The remnants of Marco will continue to allow scattered showers and thunderstorms, heavy at times, and some higher coastal water through Tuesday night. The forecast beyond is sensitive to the ultimate path of Laura. So please continue to check in for updates.

JUST IN: the latest forecast and advisory for Laura. For additional tropical weather information and storm readiness ideas, click here: https://t.co/xrX4u6a9Zl pic.twitter.com/scXJbXJWJJ — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 25, 2020

The Tropics: As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Laura was 480 miles southeast of Lake Charles moving west-northwest at 15-20mph with maximum sustained wind of 80mph. Laura has entered the eastern Gulf of Mexico with favorable conditions for intensification. The current National Hurricane Center forecast places a landfall potential between Cameron, Louisiana and Galveston, Texas. Given the current forecast, there is a chance of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes, even tropical storm force winds are possible west of the Mississippi River. Of course, if the forecast track shifts, the potential impacts will shift as well.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS are posted for Pointe Coupee, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, St. Mary and Assumption Parishes. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

STORM SURGE WARNINGS are posted for the Louisiana Coast from the Texas border to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Surge could reach 9 to 13 feet from Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay, 6 to 9 feet from Morgan City east to the Mouth of the Mississippi River and 2 to 4 feet in Lakes Borgne, Maurepas and Pontchartrain.

The Next 24 Hours: Tropical moisture will allow isolated showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast overnight. Additionally, it will be very muggy with lows in the upper 70s. On Wednesday, some sun may be around early allowing high temperatures into the upper 80s. Most of the day could end up dry. As Hurricane Laura nears landfall, showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase late especially south and west of Baton Rouge.

After That: Once Laura is inland and northwest of the local area, the weather will become more unsettled. On Thursday, expect tropical rain bands with the possibility of isolated tornadoes and storm surge in coastal areas (see above for the forecast water inundation). While confidence is increasing in a landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border, any shift of a few miles--especially east--could have a dramatic effect on the weather we experience in the Baton Rouge area. Weather should transition back to a typical August pattern over the weekend.

