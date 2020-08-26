THE LATEST: Hurricane Laura expected to intensify to category 4 storm

As of Wednesday at 4 am, Hurricane Laura was a category 2 storm with winds near 110mph.

With favorable conditions for intensification, Laura is now forecast to reach wind speeds just above 130mph (category 4), but make landfall as a category 3 storm with winds near 120 mph at the center. The current National Hurricane Center forecast places a landfall potential between Cameron, Louisiana and Galveston, Texas. Given the current forecast, there is a chance of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes, even tropical storm force winds are possible west of the Mississippi River. Of course, if the forecast track shifts, the potential impacts will shift as well.

Stream WBRZ live here

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area. Tropical rainbands will be able to produce heavy downpours and isolated flooding. Use caution on the roads and never drive over water-covered streets.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS are posted for Pointe Coupee, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, St. Mary and Assumption Parishes. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

STORM SURGE WARNINGS are posted for the Louisiana Coast from the Texas border to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Surge could reach 9 to 13 feet from Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay, 6 to 9 feet from Morgan City east to the Mouth of the Mississippi River and 2 to 4 feet in Lakes Borgne, Maurepas and Pontchartrain.

High and dense clouds are wrapping around the center, intense bands are forming on the eastern side and pressure is falling. With a hot tub and lower wind shear between #Laura and the coast, don't be surprised if we wake up to a monster in the morning. pic.twitter.com/O3rgvts6Al — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) August 26, 2020

*Remember, please be responsible in consuming and sharing information on social media during hurricane season!*

The Next 24 Hours: Tropical moisture will allow isolated showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast overnight. Additionally, it will be very muggy with lows in the upper 70s. On Wednesday, some sun may be around early allowing high temperatures into the upper 80s. Most of the day could end up dry. As Hurricane Laura nears landfall, showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase late especially south and west of Baton Rouge.

After That: Once Laura is inland and northwest of the local area, the weather will become more unsettled. On Thursday, expect tropical rain bands with the possibility of isolated tornadoes and storm surge in coastal areas (see above for the forecast water inundation). While confidence is increasing in a landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border, any shift of a few miles--especially east--could have a dramatic effect on the weather we experience in the Baton Rouge area. Weather should transition back to a typical August pattern over the weekend.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.