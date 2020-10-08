THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta to strike Louisiana Friday

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 7pm Thursday, Hurricane Delta was moving north-northwest at 12mph with maximum sustained winds of 115mph. Delta made a first landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos on Wednesday morning. A second landfall is expected along the Cameron/Vermilion parish line on Friday afternoon. From securing your home to having the proper supplies, CLICK HERE for additional hurricane preparedness information. For specific wind, rain and storm surge impacts, see below.

Strengthening is expected to continue into the early morning hours on Friday as Delta moves northwest into a favorable upper-level environment and over relatively deep warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico. By this time, an upper level trough will start to turn the hurricane north into cooler water and cause increasing shear meaning a decrease in intensity expected before Delta makes landfall Friday afternoon. However, as the wind shear causes weakening the hurricane's wind field is forecast to expand, which will increase the storm surge and wind threats. Regardless of Delta's landfall intensity, life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are likely over a large portion of south Louisiana. The storm is expected to move across the region quickly and weaken quickly with rain and wind greatly easing by Saturday morning.

HURRICANE WARNINGS have been issued for coastal locations from Sabine Pass, TX to Morgan City, LA and inland for St. Mary Parish. This means that hurricane conditions are likely within 36 hours. Rush to complete preparations on your home, double check your supply kit and listen to orders from local officials.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS have been issued for coastal areas east of St. Mary Parish including Grand Isle, LA. and inland for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES have been posted through Saturday afternoon for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Downpours from Hurricane Delta could result in 3-7 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts leading to areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Remember to never drive across a flooded road.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Clouds and showers are possible into Friday morning. Any rain should be brief. Wind will be rather tame through the night. Overnight lows will be warm, in the mid 70s. Temperatures will then rise slightly and be steady near 80 degrees through Friday. Though the morning is expected to start with just clouds and scattered showers, conditions will deteriorate during the afternoon and evening hours. Impacts related to Hurricane Delta include:

--Bands of heavy rain are expected with 1-3 inches falling across the local area. Higher amounts will be closer to the Atchafalaya Basin and lower amounts closer to I-55. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible but river flooding is unlikely.

--Sustained winds over 39mph are increasingly likely along and west of the Mississippi River, some much higher gusts 55mph+ are possible as well. Especially where those maximum gusts occur, tree damage and power outages are possible.

--Brief tornadoes may occur. Be alert to any warnings.

The system is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday afternoon with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Largely dry and seasonable conditions are expected for most of next week. A cold front is even expected to move through by Wednesday to scale back temperatures and humidity. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

