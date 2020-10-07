THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta targets southwest Louisiana landfall Friday afternoon

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 4pm Wednesday, Hurricane Delta was moving northwest into the Gulf of Mexico at 17mph with maximum sustained winds of 85mph. Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos earlier this morning. The storm is expected to restrengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.

?? In effect through Saturday afternoon for the possibility of 4-6" of rain due to Hurricane #Delta. New information around 4pm, latest forecast here: https://t.co/h0DzNcH9VM https://t.co/pmVLPH1Sji — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) October 7, 2020

HURRICANE WATCHES A Hurricane Watch has been issued for coastal locations from High Island, TX to Grand Isle, LA and inland for parts of the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area including Point Coupee, Iberville, Assumption, and St.Mary Parishes. This means that hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours. Prepare your home, double check your supply kit and review plans in case an evacuation is issued for your area—this mainly applies to coastal residents. Listen closely to instructions from local officials.

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES are active for all WBRZ viewing areas east of the Mississippi River including, East and West Feliciana, East and West Baton Rouge, St. James, Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike Parishes and Counties . This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts and listen closely to instructions from local officials.

The latest newscasts and live updates 24/7, click here to watch.

Once completely in the southern Gulf, the system will slow down and change direction. Initially, the storm will strengthen in warm water but steering winds are expected to then accelerate the system north and possibly northeast through the cooler central and northern Gulf on Thursday. By this time, some wind shear and dry air could work on the storm as well and some weakening is expected. However, that possible weakening should not be confused with a low impact event. Delta is expected to to expand in size and could deliver damaging winds and torrential rainfall to a large swath of south Louisiana.

Though confidence is increasing in the track, continue to check the forecast frequently as expected impacts from wind, rain and surge become more clear and know that minor shifts in track can cause big changes in those impacts. In an effort to be prepared for the worst, coastal communities should prepare for hurricane conditions to arrive late on Thursday. Those inland should remain hurricane ready, as always.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will be our last day prior to any impacts from Hurricane Delta. Expect highs to climb into the upper 80s and clouds are likely to increase and thicken though the day. A stray shower or two is possible. Thick cloud cover over night will keep overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Up Next: If the current track holds, Delta will begin to bring more substantial weather impacts by Thursday. Overcast skies and periods of rain could begin by afternoon. Should a south, central Louisiana landfall occur, the worst weather would Friday afternoon through early Saturday. Impacts would include times of heavy rain and gusty wind as well as storm surge along the coast. If landfall occurs west of the Baton Rouge area, there will also be a risk for brief tornadoes. The system is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday night with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather