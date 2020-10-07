THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 7 am Wednesday, Hurricane Delta was moving northwest across the western Caribbean Sea at 17mph with maximum sustained winds of 105mph. Delta has made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos. It is expected to cross over into the Gulf of Mexico by the afternoon hours today.

Once in the southern Gulf, the system will slow down and change direction. Initially, the storm will strengthen in warm water but steering winds are expected to then accelerate the system north and possibly northeast through the cooler central and northern Gulf on Thursday. By this time, some wind shear and dry air could work on the storm as well and some weakening is expected. However, that possible weakening should not be confused with a low impact event. Delta is expected to to expand in size and could deliver damaging winds and torrential rainfall to a large swath of south Louisiana.

Though confidence is increasing in the track, continue to check the forecast frequently as expected impacts from wind, rain and surge become more clear and know that minor shifts in track can cause big changes in those impacts. In an effort to be prepared for the worst, coastal communities should prepare for hurricane conditions to arrive late on Thursday. Those inland should remain hurricane ready, as always.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will be our last day prior to any impacts from Hurricane Delta. Expect highs to climb into the upper 80s and clouds are likely to increase and thicken though the day. A stray shower or two is possible. Thick cloud cover over night will keep overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Up Next: If the current track holds, Delta will begin to bring more substantial weather impacts by Thursday. Overcast skies and periods of rain could begin by afternoon. Should a south, central Louisiana landfall occur, the worst weather would Friday afternoon through late Saturday. Impacts would include times of heavy rain and gusty wind as well as storm surge along the coast. If landfall occurs west of the Baton Rouge area, there will also be a risk for brief tornadoes. The system is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday night with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

