THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 4PM Friday, Hurricane Delta was moving north northeast at 14mph with maximum sustained winds of 105mph. Delta made a first landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos on Wednesday morning. A second landfall is expected along the Cameron/Vermilion parish line this afternoon as a category 2 hurricane. From securing your home to having the proper supplies, CLICK HERE for additional hurricane preparedness information. For specific wind, rain and storm surge impacts, see below.

HURRICANE WARNINGS have been issued for coastal locations from Sabine Pass, TX to Morgan City, LA and inland for St. Mary Parish. This means that hurricane conditions are likely within 36 hours. Rush to complete preparations on your home, double check your supply kit and listen to orders from local officials.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS have been issued for coastal areas east of St. Mary Parish including Grand Isle, LA. and inland for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES have been posted through Saturday afternoon for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Downpours from Hurricane Delta could result in 3-7 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts leading to areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Remember to never drive across a flooded road.

Tonight: Tropical storm conditions will be possible through much of the night. Expect on and off periods of rain, some could fall heavily. Within tropical rain bands we will have the greatest risk of gusty winds. Otherwise, a very muggy air mass will prevent temperatures from falling beyond the mid 70s. Through Satruday morning, impacts related to Hurricane Delta will include:

Winds: Sustained winds over 39mph are increasingly likely along and west of the Mississippi River, some much higher gusts 55mph+ are possible as well. Especially where those maximum gusts occur, tree damage and power outages are possible.

Tornadoes: Brief tornadoes may occur Friday afternoon and evening. Be alert to any warnings.

Rain: Bands of heavy rain are expected with an additional 1-3 inches falling across the local area, with locally higher amounts possible. Expected the highest amounts north and west of Baton Rouge and the lowest amounts south and east. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible, especially under any heavy rain bands.

*On Thursday night, a heavy cluster of thunderstorms dumped 6-9 inches of rain on a very small area, but right on top of the Comite and Amite river basins. Some river rises have occurred and any additional rain could cause the forecast crests to go higher.

River Flooding:

Comite: subdivisions between the Comite River and Beaver Bayou will have moderate flooding. High water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground.

Amite: flooding will occur on the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood.

Up Next:

Delta is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday afternoon with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Largely dry and seasonable conditions are expected for most of next week. A cold front is even expected to move through by Wednesday to scale back temperatures and humidity. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

