THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta closing in on Louisiana

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 1PM Friday, Hurricane Delta was moving north northeast at 13mph with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. Delta made a first landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos on Wednesday morning. A second landfall is expected along the Cameron/Vermilion parish line this afternoon as a strong, category 2 hurricane. From securing your home to having the proper supplies, CLICK HERE for additional hurricane preparedness information. For specific wind, rain and storm surge impacts, see below.

OVERNIGHT some areas in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes saw an estimated 8 inches of rain. Area rivers are beginning to respond to last nights heavy rainfall.

RIVER FLOODING:



Subdivisions between the Comite River and Beaver Bayou will have moderate flooding. High water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground.

Flooding will occur on the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood.

HURRICANE WARNINGS have been issued for coastal locations from Sabine Pass, TX to Morgan City, LA and inland for St. Mary Parish. This means that hurricane conditions are likely within 36 hours. Rush to complete preparations on your home, double check your supply kit and listen to orders from local officials.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS have been issued for coastal areas east of St. Mary Parish including Grand Isle, LA. and inland for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES have been posted through Saturday afternoon for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Downpours from Hurricane Delta could result in 3-7 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts leading to areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Remember to never drive across a flooded road.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Temperatures will then rise slightly and be steady near 80 degrees through the day. Though the morning is expected to start with just clouds and scattered showers, conditions will deteriorate during the afternoon and evening hours. Impacts related to Hurricane Delta include:

RAINFALL: Bands of heavy rain are expected with an additional 1-3 inches falling across the local area, with locally higher amounts possible. Expected higher amounts will be closer to the Atchafalaya Basin and lower amounts closer to I-55. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible, especially under any heavy rainbands.

WINDS: Sustained winds over 39mph are increasingly likely along and west of the Mississippi River, some much higher gusts 55mph+ are possible as well. Especially where those maximum gusts occur, tree damage and power outages are possible.

TORNADOES: Brief tornadoes may occur Friday afternoon and evening. Be alert to any warnings.

The system is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday afternoon with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Largely dry and seasonable conditions are expected for most of next week. A cold front is even expected to move through by Wednesday to scale back temperatures and humidity. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

