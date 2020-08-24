THE LATEST: Gulf Coast now sets eyes on Laura

The remnants of Marco will continue to allow scattered showers and thunderstorms, heavy at times, and some higher coastal water through Tuesday. The forecast beyond is highly sensitive to the ultimate path of Laura. As we have seen over the last week, the forecast track on these storms has been much more variable than usual. So please continue to check in for updates.

The Tropics: As of Monday afternoon, Tropical Storm Laura was south of Cuba moving west-northwest at 15-20mph with maximum sustained wind of 60mph. While land interactions are temporarily limiting strengthening, Laura is expected to emerge in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday with very favorable conditions for intensification. The current National Hurricane Center forecast places a landfall potential between Vermilion Bay and Galveston, Texas so there is still a wide range of possibilities with this system. Given the current forecast, there is a chance of heavy rain, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes especially for areas west of the Mississippi River and some storm surge along the coast. Of course, as the forecast track shifts, the potential impacts will shift as well.

*Remember, please be responsible in consuming and sharing information on social media during hurricane season!*

The Next 24 Hours: Tropical moisture will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast overnight. Any rain could be heavy at times. Additionally, it will be very muggy with lows in the mid 70s. On Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, some tropical downpours are possible. There should plenty of dry time in between any bouts of rain.

After That: Wednesday and Thursday are dependent on the position of Laura relative to the local area. If the current forecast track holds, the local area may expect rain, wind and isolated tornadoes both days. Coastal communities could experience a second, higher storm surge. If the path shifts a few miles either direction, it will have a dramatic effect on the weather we experience in the Baton Rouge area. Confidence in Laura’s path should begin to increase later Tuesday. You are encouraged to finish any storm preparations by then. Weather should transition back to a typical August pattern over the weekend.

