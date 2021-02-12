THE LATEST: Drier conditions this afternoon, Winter precipitation possible next week

Friday starting almost 30 degrees colder than Thursday. Temperatures are still well above freezing.

WEATHER ALERTS

The Comite River at Joor Road is under a Flood Warning until Saturday evening. The river is currently in minor flood stage and is forecast to crest this weekend before reaching moderate flood stage. In minor flood stage, high water will prevent activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures this morning dropped into the 30s in Baton Rouge. Any rain around the area will move south and east, out of the WBRZ viewing area, by the late morning. This will allow for a bit of relief for flooded areas. Temperatures today will stay in the 40s through the afternoon and drop back into the 30s tonight.

The Weekend: High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will struggle to hit the 50s and overnight lows will be in the 30s just above freezing. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as well. Neither day will be a total washout and precipitation is forecast to be rain both days.

Next Week: Monday temperatures will be in the 40s during the day and in the 20s at night. We are still monitoring the chance for wintery precipitation associated with these chilly temperatures. Snow is looking unlikely. At this time we will most likely see rain becoming sleet and freezing rain throughout the day on Monday. Any precipitation, liquid or frozen, will then be at risk of freezing in the overnight hours as temperatures will be in the 20s.

The Timeline:

Monday morning precipitation will start. Throughout the day we will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet.

After the sun goes down on Monday, temperatures will drop below freezing, bottoming out in the low 20s.

Any wet spots may become icy spots on Tuesday morning. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—winter precipitation—please have access to alerts through Tuesday evening. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

