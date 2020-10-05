THE LATEST: Delta now a hurricane, more strengthening expected

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 7pm Monday, the National Hurricane Center has determined that Delta has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. Continued strengthening is expected and Delta could become a major hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Delta was moving west, northwest through the western Caribbean Sea at 8mph.

Forecast models are actually in fairly good agreement on where Delta tracks, as of now. However, in forecasting tropical systems, uncertainty increases farther out in time. The track error is between 160 - 200 miles and the strength error is about one category 4 to 5 days out so it is important to check the forecast frequently in case of changes. In an effort to be prepared for the worst, coastal communities should prepare for hurricane conditions to arrive late on Thursday. Those inland should remain hurricane ready, as always.

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will remain clear overnight with one more low temperature in the upper 50s. Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and rebounding high temperatures in the mid 80s. A few more clouds and possibly a stray shower could occur along the coast.

Up Next: By Wednesday, clouds will start to thicken with then Hurricane Delta expected to be moving north through the central Gulf of Mexico. A few showers could pass through as well. Still, with a lot of dry time, temperatures will warm into the low 80s and it will feel noticeably more humid with an advancing tropical air mass. Overnight lows will slowly warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s by late week. If the current track holds, Delta will begin to bring more substantial weather impacts by Thursday. Some heavy rain and wind could be possible through Friday with water inundation in coastal areas. The system is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

TROPICAL STORM GAMMA: Tropical Storm Gamma is moving at 4mph southwest in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula. It currently has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and is forecast to stay in the southern Gulf for the rest of the week before weakening and dissipating.

