THE LATEST: Delta a category 2 hurricane, more strengthening expected

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 7 am Tuesday, Hurricane Delta was moving across the western Caribbean Sea at 15mph with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. Continued strengthening is expected and Delta is likely to be a major hurricane before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula near Cancun and crossing into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Once in the southern Gulf, the system will slow down. Initially, the storm will maintain strength in warm water but steering winds are expected to then accelerate the system north and possibly northeast through the cooler central and northern Gulf on Thursday. By this time, some wind shear and dry air could work on the storm as well and some weakening is expected. With all of that said, know that with tropical systems, uncertainty increases farther out in time. The track error is about 150 miles and the strength error is about one category 3 to 4 days out so it is important to check the forecast frequently in case of changes. In an effort to be prepared for the worst, coastal communities should prepare for hurricane conditions to arrive late on Thursday. Those inland should remain hurricane ready, as always.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight : Mostly sunny skies in the forecast today and rebounding high temperatures in the mid 80s. A few more clouds and possibly a stray shower could occur along the coast. A slight increase in humidity is expected and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: By Wednesday, clouds will start to thicken with then Hurricane Delta expected to be moving north through the central Gulf of Mexico. A few showers could pass through as well. Still, with a lot of dry time, temperatures will warm into the low 80s and it will feel noticeably more humid with an advancing tropical air mass. Overnight lows will slowly warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s by late week. If the current track holds, Delta will begin to bring more substantial weather impacts by Thursday. Some heavy rain and wind could be possible through Friday with water inundation in coastal areas. The system is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

