THE LATEST: Cat. 4 Hurricane Laura landfall expected tonight

As of Wednesday at 8pm, Hurricane Laura was a category 4 storm with winds near 150mph. Conditions remain favorable for intensification right up to landfall. The current National Hurricane Center expects the eye to come inland near the Louisiana and Texas border after midnight. There is a chance of downpours and isolated tornadoes across the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, and even tropical storm force winds (39mph+ for at least one minute) are possible along and west of the Amite River.

TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area except Tangipahoa Parish and southwest Mississippi until 9pm. Tropical rain bands may produce brief, tornadoes. The cells will be moving very quickly so please immediately take shelter in a low-level, interior room away from windows.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area through Thursday evening. Tropical rain bands will be able to produce heavy downpours and isolated street and poor drainage flooding. Use caution on the roads and never drive over water-covered streets.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS are posted for Pointe Coupee, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, St. Mary and Assumption Parishes. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

STORM SURGE WARNINGS are posted for the Louisiana Coast from the Texas border to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Surge could reach 9 to 13 feet from Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay, 6 to 9 feet from Morgan City east to the Mouth of the Mississippi River and 2 to 4 feet in Lakes Borgne, Maurepas and Pontchartrain.





The Next 24 Hours: As Hurricane Laura nears landfall, tropical rain showers will increase especially south and west of Baton Rouge. Brief downpours and tornadoes will be a threat through the night. Wind could gust over 40mph at times, especially west of the Amite River. Have a way to receive warning information in the event a flash flood or tornado warning is issued for your area. You can get warnings from our app on your Apple or Android device. (Click links to download.)

After That: Once Laura is inland and northwest of the local area, the weather will remain unsettled. On Thursday, expect tropical rain bands with the continued possibility of isolated tornadoes and storm surge in coastal areas (see above for the forecast water inundation). The storm will leave behind abundant tropical moisture and therefore scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in the daytime warming on Friday. Weather should transition back to a typical August pattern over the weekend.

