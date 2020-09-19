THE LATEST: Beta and the Baton Rouge area

As of 7am Saturday, Tropical Storm Beta was located 290 miles east of the Mouth of the Rio Grande moving to the north at 8mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 60mph with a minimum central pressure of 995mb. The storm is expected to turn west this weekend and gradually strengthen as it approaches the coast of Texas. The track is highly uncertain beyond that and areas from the Mexico border all the way to Louisiana should monitor the forecast. Even without a direct strike, the system will be capable of dumping some heavy rain across south Louisiana.

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES have been posted along the Louisiana coast from St. Mary Parish west to the border with Texas. This means tropical storm conditions, including wind and storm surge, are possible within 48 hours.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORIES have been issued for the entire Louisiana coastline, including the tidal lakes. 1-3 feet of water rise will be possible with the tides through Wednesday morning.

The Next 24 Hours: The weekend will bring fall-like weather. Today, some sun could sneak out in northern neighborhoods but mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day. Light on and off showers are possible, especially south of I-10. Highs will be in the low 80s.

After That: Though still isolated, the chance for showers will be a little higher on Sunday. Tropical Storm Beta will exert more of an influence on the local weather next week, regardless of the track, which remains very uncertain at this time. Monday through Thursday, moisture from Beta in the western Gulf of Mexico will interact with a stalled front in the northwestern Gulf to maintain widespread cloud cover and periods of rain. Due to the tropical connection, some of the rain could be heavy. 2 to 6 inches area expected with the lowest amounts north of I-10 and the highest amounts south. Friday might be the next decent chance for some sunshine.

