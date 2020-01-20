The Lady Tigers upset No. 11 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Women's Basketball team picked up their 3rd top-15 win against No.11 Kentucky on Sunday 65-59. They improve to 14-4 and 4-2 in conference play.

Junior Faustine Aifuwa led the way with her second consecutive double double. She also finished the day with 3 blocks. She was one of 5 LSU players that scored double digit points in the win. Ayana Mitchell had 15 points, while Khayla Pointer scored 12. Jailin Cherry added a season-high 13 points off the bench.

Up next, LSU will travel on the road to take on Tennessee next Sunday.