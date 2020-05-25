The kindness of strangers allows people to honor fallen loved ones on Memorial Day

Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Virginia - This year, Memorial Day tributes are limited to what's feasible amid COVID-19 restrictions that limit in-person gatherings.

Due to these virus restrictions, only certain family members were allowed access to Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects on Memorial Day.

But thanks to the kindness of strangers such as Emily Domenech, those who couldn't enter the grounds and pay tribute in person, were still able to honor their loved ones.

Domenech took to Twitter and made an offer to these individuals, saying she'd be willing to enter the cemetery and pay respects on their behalf.

Does anyone have buddies buried in Arlington who they would like visited today? Since only family members are allowed in, I would be honored to pay respects on your behalf... — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) May 25, 2020

Many quickly took her up on the offer and others appreciated her gesture.

Domenech's tweets amassed over 4,000 Likes and more than 1,000 Retweets.

When some offered to pay Domenech for her kindness, she directed them to donate their money to charitable organizations that support veterans.