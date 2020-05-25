82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The kindness of strangers allows people to honor fallen loved ones on Memorial Day

2 hours 40 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020 1:07 PM May 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Virginia - This year, Memorial Day tributes are limited to what's feasible amid COVID-19 restrictions that limit in-person gatherings.

Due to these virus restrictions, only certain family members were allowed access to Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects on Memorial Day. 

But thanks to the kindness of strangers such as Emily Domenech, those who couldn't enter the grounds and pay tribute in person, were still able to honor their loved ones.

Domenech took to Twitter and made an offer to these individuals, saying she'd be willing to enter the cemetery and pay respects on their behalf.

Many quickly took her up on the offer and others appreciated her gesture.

Domenech's tweets amassed over 4,000 Likes and more than 1,000 Retweets.

When some offered to pay Domenech for her kindness, she directed them to donate their money to charitable organizations that support veterans. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days