The Kim Mulkey era starts with a 82-40 Lady Tigers win over Nicholls

BATON ROUGE - The Kim Mulkey era has officially begun as the Lady Tigers win their season opener 82-40.

LSU made their run in the second quarter outscoring Nicholls in the period 27-5. The Lady Tigers controlled the paint with 42 points compared to only six by Nicholls.

The team was led by Khayla Pointer, who had the program's first triple-double (16, 13, 11) since 2010. She joins Katherine Graham and Cornelia Gayden on that list.

Center Hannah Gusters led the team with 19 points. The Baylor transfer went 9 for 14 from the field.

In the second half, senior center Faustine Aifuwa made her 1000th career point. The Lady Tigers will be back at home on Sunday when they face Florida Gulf Coast.