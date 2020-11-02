'The Kids Are Alright' actor, Eddie Hassell, killed in Texas shooting

According to Variety, 30-year-old actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the NBC TV show “Surface,” has died after being shot in Texas.

The Associated Press reports that Grand Prairie Police say the shooting happened early Sunday in their city, which is a Dallas suburb.

Police issued a statement saying when officers responded to a report of a shooting they found the 30-year-old actor suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting appeared to be a carjacking, Variety reports. But the incident remains under investigation and as of 7 a.m. Monday, no arrests have been made.

Hassell, a native of Corsicana, Texas, was a working actor who earned several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, eventually becoming recognizable by appearing in the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” alongside Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo and then in 2017's “Bomb City," which won the audience award for best narrative feature at the Dallas International Film Festival.

His most recent credit, according to Variety, was for the 2017 film “Oh Lucy!”

Beyond acting, Hassell was an avid surfer and skateboarder, and during a 2013 interview with Elle, Hassell said: “Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”