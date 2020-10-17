67°
The Junior League of Baton Rouge and the 2020 Hollydays Committee pick this year's car winner
BATON ROUGE - Organizers of the annual Hollydays event hosted a virtual drawing for its Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge new car giveaway Saturday.
Hollydays had to adjust to the ongoing COVID health crisis.
The raffle winner was Patrick Tuck; The winning vehicle was a 2020 GLB 250 Mercedes Benz.
"The Junior League of Baton Rouge and the 2020 Hollydays Committee would like to thank the Baton Rouge community for making this a record-breaking year," event organizers said Saturday.
