The Junior League of Baton Rouge and the 2020 Hollydays Committee pick this year's car winner

BATON ROUGE - Organizers of the annual Hollydays event hosted a virtual drawing for its Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge new car giveaway Saturday.

Hollydays had to adjust to the ongoing COVID health crisis.

The raffle winner was Patrick Tuck; The winning vehicle was a 2020 GLB 250 Mercedes Benz.

"The Junior League of Baton Rouge and the 2020 Hollydays Committee would like to thank the Baton Rouge community for making this a record-breaking year," event organizers said Saturday.