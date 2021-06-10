The heat is on, Very little rain to cool things down

Hot and steamy conditions are here to stay.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, but rain chances are very low. The humidity will be high and the heat index will be near 100 at the peak of the afternoon. Overnight, it will be muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The dew point temperatures are telling the story. The air temperature can’t drop below the dew point, so that means while dew points are in the mid-70s, that’s as cold as it’s going to get. Morning for the next 7 days will be muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s. Drier conditions will lead to warmer temperatures, afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with high humidity. The heat index will be in the triple digits during the warmest afternoon hours and the UV index is hitting extreme levels. Be sure to practice good sun and heat safety. Into the weekend, hot and muggy all over again. Saturday temperatures will be in the low 90s. A few showers will be back in the forecast on Sunday, but it will not be a total washout. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: The potential area of development in the Caribbean has dissipated. There are no current storms, but the long-range outlook is highlighting the Caribbean and the southern Gulf of Mexico as an area to watch for the next two weeks. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour-by-hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!