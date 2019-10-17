66°
Latest Weather Blog
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns on Oct. 24
BATON ROUGE - The 54th Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is all set for its eleven-day run, beginning on October 24.
The family-friendly event began in 1965 as a trade show.
According to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, in 1985 the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation took over operation of the event and began donating proceeds to the community in the form of scholarships and grants to non-profit organizations.
For more information on the upcoming fair, visit https://www.gbrsf.com/
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify victims of fatal Tigerland shooting
-
EBR Superintendent stresses "school system boundaries remain the same"
-
Highly-anticipated John Paul Funes sentencing for Thursday rescheduled
-
Businesses along Sherwood Forest still feeling effects of lengthy construction
-
Hard Rock Cafe NOLA Hotel Collapse- Weather concern