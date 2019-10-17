The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns on Oct. 24

Photo: Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE - The 54th Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is all set for its eleven-day run, beginning on October 24.

The family-friendly event began in 1965 as a trade show.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, in 1985 the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation took over operation of the event and began donating proceeds to the community in the form of scholarships and grants to non-profit organizations.

For more information on the upcoming fair, visit https://www.gbrsf.com/